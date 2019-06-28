It’s safety first for Fulwood and Broughton but they can still aim high, says skipper Mark Smith

Nothing is impossible for Fulwood and Broughton this season – that is according to skipper Mark Smith.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last year, F&B have begun the new Northern League Division One campaign in fine style. They are currently in sixth spot in a congested league table – just nine points behind current leaders Leyland.

While Smith is focused on achieving the club’s first aim which is securing safety, he sees no reason why his menshould not start to set their ambitions higher.

“To be honest, safety is still our first priority,” said Smith.

“We know how tough and competitive this league is and so we are focused on ensuring our status in this division.

“Once we have achieved that and we are still winning, then maybe we can look higher but it would be a huge ask to win the league. There is a lot of cricket to be played between now until the end of the season, but nothing is impossible.”

F&B have been helped hugely this year by the fact that professional Simon Kerrigan has been able to make a full contribution as a bowler this summer.

The former England and Lancashire spinnerhas taken 35 wickets at an average of 10.63.

“Simon bowling for us this season has been massive,” said Smith. “It was a massive plus him just batting for us last year so to have him batting and bowling would be a huge plus for any team.”

Last weekend, F&B dropped from second after losing a competitive clash at home to reigning champions Blackpool.

The visiting pro Ockert Erasmus proved the difference between the sides – his unbeaten knock of 66 guiding Blackpool to a three-wicket win.

“The game was closer than the scoreline suggests,” said Smith. “We were one wicket away from winning. Their pro was outstanding. His knock was as good as anything I have seen on what was a difficult wicket.”

This weekend, F&B travel to fourth-placed Garstang. “They are going really well,” added Smith. “They did well last season , finished very strongly. They have a good side with the Walling brothers – their pro got 100 on Sunday in a Lancashire Cup game. It’s going to be tough.”