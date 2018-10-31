Kayron to the rescue for Preston HC in a six-goal thriller

Preston Hockey Club men’s 1sts let a two-goal lead slip but rescued a draw at Belper.

An attacking start to the first half found them 2-0 ahead within 25 minutes.

A penalty corner drag-flick from Kayron Stagno and a well taken rebound follow up by debutant Max Nicholson giving Preston a two-goal cushion at half-time.

The break put a halt to Preston’s momentum, the home side scoring three quickfire goals in as many minutes after the restart.

Preston regrouped and battled their way back into the match, securing another penalty corner with four minutes remaining.

Stagno was again on target with a precision drag-flick to make it 3-3 and earn a point for the away side.

Preston move on to a trip to Nottingham University next weekend hoping to continue their unbeaten away record.

Elsewhere, the men’s 2nds travelled north to take on Windermere, winning 4-1 to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Preston started the game well and soon found themselves ahead through a close-range effort from Ben Heywood.

This was quickly followed by two rapid short corner goals from Ambrose Hallett and the visitors went into half-time 3-0 to the good.

Preston kept the pressure up in the second half, Gabriel Benatar poaching a goal after a period of sustained pressure.

Windermere scored a consolation goal to finish the game but Preston stay top of the table.

The men’s 3rds lost 5-1 (McGee) at home to Blackburn, the men’s 4ths fell 6-3 (Bowman, Rudd and Smith) to Urmston and the men’s 5ths lost 3-1 (Lawrence) to Ormskirk.

The ladies’ 1sts lost 8-0 at high-flying Lytham. Preston put in a promising performance, with Bowman and Bell driving the team forward, however Lytham proved too strong.

The ladies’ 2nds also had a tough game against Lancaster Nomads, losing 11-1, Katie Mullins scoring Preston’s only goal.