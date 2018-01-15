Guild Hall will host Preston’s big night

The city is gearing up for the 13th Annual GLL Preston Sports Awards, will be held at the Guild Hall, with both new and existing sponsors backing the ceremony.

Organisers held an event to officially launch the awards, which will be held on Friday, March 23.

The event proceedings gave organisers a platform to hear from previous award winners, including St Andrews CE Primary School, where teacher Scott Martland and a number of children attended to tell the 17 award sponsors about what it meant to them to win the Primary School of the Year award 2017.

Sian Hughes, aged 11, from St Andrews school sports council said: “My school introduced me to new sports and gave me lots of opportunities to take part in so many sports. My school make sport fun and enjoyable.”

This year, organisers and guests were delighted welcome Stephen Daley, who spoke about his experiences as the most capped England male footballer, after making 128 appearances for his country’s visually impaired team over a 21-year period.

Headline sponsor Jimmy Khan, partnership manager of title sponsor Greenwich Leisure Ltd said: “GLL is honoured and privileged to be associated with such a flagship event for the city.

“With the application process now open we anticipate a flood of nominations coming forward. In order ensure you are not disappointed get your nominations in quickly.”

The GLL Sport Foundation is the largest independent athlete support programme in the UK. Support may be in a number of ways, from financial support to training memberships.

Applications for support are now open until February 20, 2018, at www.gllsportsfoundation.org.

There will be 17 awards up for grabs and nominations can be e-mailed to PrestonSportandHealth@GLL.org or forms can be handed in at Fulwood or Westview Leisure Centre receptions labelled for the attention of Kate Youngman.

Nominations are being accepted until February 19, in the following categories:

Coach of the Year Sponsored by BMW Bowker

Sports Club of the Year Sponsored by Surridge Sport

Volunteer of the Year (aged 14-24 years) Sponsored by Frank Whittle Partnership

Volunteer of the Year (aged 25 years plus) Sponsored by Preston City Council

Young Achiever (Under 21s) Sponsored by Millers Taxis

Achievement/ Performance of the Year Junior Male Sponsored by Plano

Achievement/ Performance of the Year Junior Female Sponsored by McDade Roberts

Achievement Performance of the Year Senior Sponsored by Shout Network

Sport for All award Sponsored by Preston’s College

Team Performance of the Year Junior Sponsored by Preston North End Community and Education Trust

Team Performance of the Year Senior Sponsored by Baluga Bar Preston

School of the Year Primary School Sponsored by Go Velo

School of the Year Secondary School Sponsored by Wallwork Nelson and Johnson

Community Club of the Year Sponsored by Ambulant Physiotherapy Ltd

Higher/Further Education Team of the Year award Sponsored by Preston City Council

Special Recognition/Service to Sport Sponsored by University of Central Lancashire

Lifetime Achievement Sponsored by John Turner Construction Group

Tickets are £25 each from the Guild Hall box office on 01772 804044 from February 1, until Thursday, March 15 and are non-refundable.