Grand National green light for Definitly Red

Brian Ellison says he is ready to give Definitly Red, a Peter Marsh Chase entry at Haydock Park on Saturday, another tilt at the Randox Health Grand National.

Ellison’s stable star is now established as one of the finest staying steeplechasers in Britain and the North trainer said: “He’s the best horse I’ve ever trained.

“We’ve decided to try and have another go at the Grand National, we’ll give Cheltenham a miss this time.

“We went to the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup with him last year and he was going really well, tracking the leaders, when he was brought down.

“He will almost certainly run at Haydock Park, and if it is heavy ground that will not worry him too much as he won the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on heavy.

“Hopefully, though, the rain will be keep coming for him – he enjoys Haydock Park where he has won before.”

The 11-year-old, who ran in the 2017 Randox Health Grand National at Aintree, has won almost half of his career starts. A five-time Group Two winner, Ellison was delighted with fourth place in last month’s Randox Health Becher Chase. “Definitly Red is as good as ever – he was terrific at Aintree (Becher Chase) on his last outing,” he added.

Last year’s Peter Marsh Chase title went to Wakanda, trained by Sue Smith.

This year the Yorkshire trainer could be represented by Vintage Clouds, owned by Preston North End chief Trevor Hemmings.

