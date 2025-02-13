Evolve reveals date for sixth annual golf day

Evolve Document Solutions will host its sixth Annual Charity Golf Day on Friday, June 13, at Ashton and Lea Golf Club.

The event, organised in partnership with Optimum Signs, will bring together businesses from across Lancashire for a day of golf, networking, and fundraising.

Over the past five years, the tournament has raised more than £25,000 for local charities, with last year’s event generating £5,571 for Ormskirk-based Rainbow Hub.

Teams of four can enter the tournament for £280, which includes breakfast, lunch, and refreshments. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, as well as individual prizes for longest drives and nearest-the-pin challenges. An auction and raffle will also take place, featuring a selection of sports memorabilia and other prizes.

Caption (L to R): Donna Crook Evolve Document Solutions, Emma Parish Corporate Relations and Event Manager at Rainbow Hub, Shane Friend managing director Stone Create, Daniel Maddox managing director Evolve Document Solutions, Vicki Cunningham, Community Fundraiser Rainbow Hub.

Daniel Maddox, managing director of Evolve Document Solutions, said: "Our Charity Golf Day is one of the highlights of the year. It’s a great way to get local businesses together, have a fantastic day on the course, raising money for a great cause at the same time. Every year, the event grows, and we can’t wait to see what 2025 brings."

Since its launch, the Charity Golf Day has gained support from national sporting figures and a wide range of businesses across the region. Previous beneficiaries have included Heartbeat and The Philip Maher Foundation, with the funds raised helping to provide essential services and support for local families.

Shane Friend, director of business development at Optimum Signs, said: "We love being part of this event. It’s not just about the golf - it’s about bringing people together to make a real difference. Whether you're a serious golfer or just there for the fun, it’s a brilliant day for a brilliant cause."

Businesses interested in entering a team can reserve their place by contacting Shane Friend on 07483 163921 or Daniel Maddox on 01772 269033.