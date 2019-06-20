GOLF: Colin Montgomerie will ALWAYS find time to play at Royal Lytham & St Annes

“I’m supposed to be relaxing in my 50s but I’m busier than ever,” said Colin Montgomerie at Royal Lytham and St Annes this week.

But this giant of golf is delighted that the Staysure Tour for senior players just gets bigger and bigger.

Monty may turn 56 this weekend but the prospect of the Senior Open presented by Rolex coming to the Fylde coast next month clearly fills him with youthful enthusiasm.

The Senior Open is the highlight of the Staysure Tour – formerly the European Senior Tour – for players aged 50 and over, and the world famous Fylde links will stage the championship for the first time in 25 years from July 25-28.

Fresh from competing in Japan, Ryder Cup great Montgomerie is now back in Wisconsin, USA, for a tournament ahead of next week’s US Senior Open, but he found time in his hectic schedule to visit Royal Lytham and St Annes to share his excitement about The Senior Open.

“When the schedule came out and it was Royal Lytham I was very happy,” he said. “We’ve played The Open courses in the last few years – Carnoustie, Birkdale, St Andrews – and it’s nice to be at this one.

“I love this course. I led after the first day in The Open here in 2001 and was still leading after the second. The support was super. David Duval did extremely well to win but I have had success here. That 65 on the first day was a course record at the time.

“The Americans I speak to over The Pond are looking forward to coming here, all the Brits are and so is everyone else.”

And he is convinced the relentless rise of the Seniors game will be reflected in healthy attendances at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

“I think the crowds will be an awful lot bigger than anticipated,” he said.

“They were great for the Ladies’ Open last year, which was a super success for Lytham and for British golf with Georgia Hall winning.”

“It’s a great catchment area for golf, with Manchester and Liverpool nearby. And with the Open being over in Ireland this year I think we’ll get good crowds. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Tickets start from £13.50 and are available via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-senior-open-presented-by-rolex-2019-tickets-50085470992. Hospitality options in The Lehman Lounge are also available. Entry for under-16s and parking are free.