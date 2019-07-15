Garstang in dramatic victory over Fleetwood in Northern League

Garstang maintained their Northern League title push with a key victory against Fleetwood.

The Riverside clash was a close-run affair, the hosts edging home by two runs in a final-ball finish.

Going into the game, just two points had separated the sides, it starting as a battle of second versus third.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Garstang posted 196-5 in their 50 overs.

Three players got scores in the 40s, skipper Mark Walling hitting 49, Dan Curwen 44 and Michael Wellings 40.

In reply, Fleetwood lost both openers cheaply but Neels Bergh came in at four to score 74.

Toby Lush added 34 down the order but the visitors were dismissed with the last ball – James Amor stumped by Matthew Crowther off the bowling of Punit Bisht.

Victory kept them four points behind league leaders Leyland who beat St Annes at Fox Lane.

David Makinson’s men won by four wickets in a clash where plenty of runs were scored.

St Annes were 201 all out after having first use of the track.

Opener Tim Smithies hit 91, dispatching 14 fours to the boundary.

For Leyland, Karl Cross claimed 3-45, while Henry Thompson and Makinson took two wickets apiece.

Thompson was in good form with the bat, hitting 86 at the top of the order.

Saif Badar scored 52, his half-century including a six and five fours.

Leyland chased down their target in the 49th over, posting 204-6.

Netherfield moved up to third after beating Barrow in an all-Cumbrian clash.

Fulwood and Broughton won their visit to Penrith by 42 runs.

The Tynefield Park clash was one where the bowlers were on top.

F&B were asked to bat first and got bowled out for 115.

Their top scorer was Lewis Dingle with an unbeaten knock of 23.

It was not a big target but Penrith were dismissed for 73 by the visitors in 31.2 overs.

The wickets were shared by Simon Kerrigan and Jon Fenton – Kerrigan returning figures of 5-15 off 13.2 overs and Fenton 5-29.

Wian Van Zyl’s unbeaten 80 helped Chorley to victory over Longridge at Windsor Road.

Longridge batted first and were 126 all out, Kyle Helm hitting an unbeaten 26.

There were five wickets for Chamikara Edrisinghe, with Ed Moulton and Gaurav Dhar taking two apiece.

Chorley successfully chased inside 32 overs, Van Zyl scoring 12 fours and a six during his time at the crease.

Blackpool beat Kendal by eight wickets at Stanley Park.

Kendal were bowled out for 72, Matthew Siddall and Daryn Smit claiming five wickets apiece. Blackpool were 76-2 in reply.