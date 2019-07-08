Garstang are T20 champions after beating Fleetwood in the final

Garstang made the most of home advantage when they emerged victorious during an enthralling T20 Finals Day on Sunday.

Mark Walling’s men defeated Fleetwood in the final – edging to victory at the Riverside in a low-scoring encounter.

Requiring 113 for victory, Garstang claimed the first piece of silverware of the Northern League season in the penultimate over with three wickets to spare. Ian Walling hitting a four down the ground to seal the win.

Earlier, Garstang had got the better of Leyland in the semi-final. Batting first, they posted a mammoth total of 192-6 and Leyland fell 34 runs short of as they closed on 158-8.

Fleetwood had won through to the final by getting the better of Netherfield, who fell seven runs short of victory chasing 192.

Meanwhile, on Saturday in Division One, Garstang moved into second spot in the table after a comprehensive win at Barrow.

Professional Punit Bisht hit a brilliant century as the visitors posted a massive 272-6. Barrow were bowled out for 170 in reply – Ian Walling took 6-54.

Leyland remain on top after a 40-run win over Kendal at Shap Road. Kurtis Watson’s half-century enabled the visitors to post 171-5. Saif Badar took 4-32 as the hosts were dismissed for 131.

Chorley have serious relegation worries as another abject performance resulted in them suffering a crushing loss away at Fulwood and Broughton.

Andrew Holdsworth’s men could only muster 101 all out after elcting to bet. Chris Bookes took 3-9. In reply, Matthew Smith struck 50 as F&B raced to victory inside 23 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Longridge secured a terrific but narrow win over Netherfield at Chipping Road. Daniel Wilson took 5-47 as the visitors were bowled out for 141. In reply, a half-century from Daniel Platt proved to be key for the home side as they edged to victory with just a wicket to spare.

Elsewhere, Fleetwood defeated Blackpool and Penrith got the better of St Annes.