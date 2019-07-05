Garstang are riding high in the table: Skipper stays grounded despite strong start

Garstang skipper Mark Walling maintains no-one is getting carried away despite an excellent first half of the Northern Premier Cricket League season.

Eleven games into the campaign and Garstang presently sit third in the table, five points adrift of leaders Leyland.

They are also unbeaten in eight league games, having beaten Fulwood and Broughton last time out with a trip to Barrow looming this weekend.

While that league position offers optimism about what may lie ahead, Walling believes it is also an indication of the league’s competitive nature.

“There are quite a few teams who are close together,” he said.

“Getting 15 points and being unbeaten in the last eight is important and it’s good for your confidence going into the second half of the season.

“Last year was the first year we’d stepped up into the league and we’ve been working hard.

“I feel we’ve done alright in that we’ve competed and challenged near the top. If we can just keep taking it game by game, then let’s see where we get to but there are still a lot of teams around us in the table.”

Walling’s players head to Cumbria on Saturday, hoping to make it nine games unbeaten. The eighth unbeaten game came last weekend with Indian professional Punit Bisht leading the way.

He struck a century in helping Garstang to a seven-wicket win and, as Walling revealed, he is impacting the club on and off the field.

“He’s finding his feet and he’s scoring a lot of runs,” Walling said of the professional.

“He’s been a really good fit for the whole club which is what we wanted.

“We wanted him to benefit the whole club, which he’s doing at the moment.

“He’s helping out with the junior coaching; we have a good coaching set-up but he’s been a really sound guy to be honest.”