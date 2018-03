Valuebet’s Joe ‘The Power’ Whitaker gives his tips for Cheltenham every day.

Friday’s tips are:

1.30 - REDICEAN

2.10 - Ivanovich Gorbatov - EACH WAY

2.50 - SANTINI

3.30 - ROAD TO RESPECT - NEXT BEST

4.10 - BURNING AMBITION - NAP

4.50 - FLAWLESS ESCAPE

5.30 - NORTH HILL HARVEY