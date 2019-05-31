Youngsters put pen to paper with Morecambe FC’s Academy set-up

A group of talented young footballers have become the latest recruits to Morecambe Football Club’s Academy.

The U9s visited the Globe Arena on Thursday evening to put pen to paper for the coming season.

They will join the club’s flourishing youth academy, which develops young players from U8s through to U16s level.

That work is undertaken with a view to ultimately creating a pathway for the most talented to progress to scholarships when they leave school.

Academy players work with their coaches three times a week and then participate in the EFL schoolboy games programme against other academies at weekends.

The young recruits were identified via the club’s scouting network from local grassroots teams, schools and the club’s development centre.

“It’s great to invite the new boys to Morecambe Football Club as they begin their footballing journey with us,” said James Dunn, the lead foundation phase coach with Morecambe’s Academy.

“We provide young players with a varied programme covering training, physical conditioning, life skills, futsal and social skills with a view to developing them not just as players – but as young people too.”

For more information on Morecambe FC Academy, visit: www.morecambefc.com/teams/academy