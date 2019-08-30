Young players knocking on Shrimps' first team door

A youthful Morecambe team beat Rochdale 2-1 in the Lancashire Senior Cup on Wednesday night, and manager Jim Bentley says that one or two of the players in involved are "pushing to get into the first team picture".

Morecambe took the lead from the penalty spot four minutes into the second half through Joe Lynch, but Fabio Tavares equalised for Rochdale with just six minutes remaining.

Carlos Mendes-Gomes' goal celebration.

However, Carlos Mendes-Gomes scored the winning goal in injury time to earn the Shrimps a 2-1 win, and Bentley was impressed by some of the young players on show.

