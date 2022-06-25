World Cup call for England Euro hero Jamie Oakey from Blackpool

England were trailing 2-1 to Morocco in the semi-finals in Warsaw when 18-year-old midfielder Jamie equalised with his first international goal.

That earned a penalty shootout in which the Blackpool player scored the winning spot-kick.

England teammates congratulate goalscorer Jamie Oakey (on his back) in Poland

England were defeated in the final by powerful hosts Poland but the tournament was an excellent experience for Jamie, who won his first England cap in the same country in the European Amputee Football Federation Championships last year.

And he can look forward to competing on the biggest stage of all when England contest the World Cup in Turkey this October.

Jamie, from Beach Avenue, was born prematurely with no right foot and began playing amputee football at the age of eight.

He represented Manchester City and England Juniors before joining Everton, becoming the youngest player to represent the Toffees in a Champions League fixture at the age of 15.

It's a sign of Jamie's team ethic that his most treasured moment from the recent European Cup was not scoring himself – rather it was his assist for England captain David Tweed's 100th international goal.