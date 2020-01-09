Work rate pleases Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan

Bamber Bridge return to league action on Saturday as they travel to fourth-placed Basford United.

Brig were in Integro League Cup action on Tuesday night but were defeated 2-1 by Ramsbottom United.

Four days prior to that result, Jamie Milligan’s men put on a dominating display to beat Radcliffe 4-0 in the league.

And Milligan was full of praise for how his side performed on the day.

The Brig boss said: “The most pleasing thing was the work rate from everyone.

“Obviously they showed quality and scored four brilliant goals, but the work-rate from the subs that came onto the pitch was brilliant and they are a joy to watch.”

Sheldon Green gave Brig the lead going into half-time, before three second half goals in the space of six minutes from Richie Allen, Matt Dudley and Joe Booth.

Two of the goalscorers – Green and Allen – have signed for Brig since Milligan took charge.

And Michael Fowler, who has recently re-joined the club on a month’s loan from Fleetwood Town, scored what turned out to be a consolation against Ramsbottom.

Milligan says he is pleased with how the signings have adapted.

He added: “I think we’re third at the minute in the form table over the last five games which is really pleasing.

“The lads that we’ve signed have had a real impact.

“We’ve got injuries with Ali (Waddecar) and (Matt) Lawlor, two of our influential players, but the lads that have stepped in have done an unbelievable job.”

Basford ended a three-match winless run last Saturday when they recorded a 1-0 away win at Matlock Town.

When the two sides met earlier in the season at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Fowler put Brig ahead at half time, but Basford came on strong in the second half to win 3-1.

In terms of team news, Waddecar is close to a return from a groin problem, whilst captain Lawlor is set to miss another two to three weeks with a knee injury.

Midfielder Ryan White remains unavailable.