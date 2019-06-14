Women's World Cup 2019: England eyeing group top spot, France on fire and Australia stage incredible comeback

The Women’s World Cup kicked off one week ago today and there have been goals galore, VAR controversies and some thrilling encounters already.

If you’ve missed any of the action from the tournament in France in the last week, here’s a lowdown of all the big talking points:

England and Scotland

The UK’s two qualified nations had the misfortune of being drawn in the same group for a second successive tournament after facing each other at the Euros two years ago.

England came out on top in a 2-1 win over the Scots in their opening game – a VAR awarded penalty was key in the outcome of that one.

Both teams are back in action today as England take on group minnows Argentina and Scotland play former World Cup winners Japan.

The big guns

Hosts France got off to a flying start with a 4-0 win over South Korea in the tournament opener.

It didn’t take long for that to be beaten as the most goal-laden game of the tournament though, as the USA blitzed Thailand in a 13-0 drubbing in Reims.

Australia staged the first big comeback of the tournament against Brazil yesterday – snatching a 3-2 victory to save their chances of progressing to the last 16.

Back-to-back wins for Germany puts them in a strong position, while a win for England today would guarantee their place in the next round with one group game to spare.

The underdogs

Perhaps unfairly billed outside the main contenders for the tournament, Euro 2017 champions the Netherlands squeezed past New Zealand with a late winner.

Meanwhile, Italy earned a surprise win over Australia in their opening group game and Norway have one win and one loss to set them up for a decent chance of progressing from their group.

Keep an eye on Canada, who won their opening game, and Sweden who defeated Chile after their match was interrupted by lightening for other outsiders who could cause an upset.