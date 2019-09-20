Woking are example for Chorley to follow says boss Jamie Vermiglio

Boss Jamie Vermiglio believes his Chorley team can use the example of Woking as a ‘beacon of light’ for the rest of the season.

The Cardinals lead the way at the top of the National League – one point ahead of Bromley, having won seven and drawn three of their opening 11 games.

Although Woking have a distinguished history in the highest echelons of non-league football, parallels can be drawn with the Magpies.

Both clubs were promoted via the play-offs last season and both are operating this season on a part-time basis – an exception to the rule when compared to the majority of the clubs in the division.

While Chorley have found the going tough in the early part of the season – they currently sit second from bottom having won just one of their first 11 games – Woking have had no such problems.

Indeed their form was red hot in the first month of the campaign as they won seven out of eight – their progress slightly checked in recent weeks by three successive draws.

Nevertheless they should provide stiff opposition for the Magpies, who have found a little bit of form over the past couple of weeks, collecting four points thanks to a win over Stockport and a draw at Dover on Saturday.

“I think it’s something for us to aspire to when you see how well Woking have done,” said Vermiglio.

“Woking are part-time although I’m not sure what their make-up is –whether they train three days or two days a week.

“I don’t think they have the biggest budget but it goes to show with the right group of players, you can thrive as a part-time club at his level.”

Despite the gulf between the two teams in terms of their current league placings, Vermiglio believes Woking will not be complacent when they arrive at Victory Park.

“I don’t think they will be coming thinking it’s going to be an easy game for them,” said Vermiglio.

“Not many teams if any have said that this season.

“Our home form has been decent but I think it has been away.

“Probably our worst performance was when lost on TV 6-1 at home to Solihull Moors.

“But in the main we have been competitive – it’s just that other teams have been very clinical.

“We are still finding our feet and learning how to win and get points at this level.”