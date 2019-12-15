Winning start for Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan - non-league round-up

New Bamber Bridge manager Jamie Milligan inspired his men to their first away win in the NPL Premier Division on Saturday.

The Brig boss was installed at the Sir Tom Finney stadium on Tuesday and did not have to wait long to register his first three points.

A goal shortly before half-time from Chris Marlow was enough for Milligan’s men to defeat Whitby Town 1-0 – their first victory on their travels in 11 attempts.

Ahead of the match, Milligan announced that former Preston and Blackpool striker Brett Ormerod was joining his coaching staff on a part-time basis.

He also revealed that James Dean, Lloyd Rigby, Mike Hale and Gary Pett had all left the club.

It was the hosts who had the first chance when Adam Gell broke clear but his efort was well saved by Danny Roccia. Marlow then had a point-blank shot brilliantly saved by home goalkeeper Shane Bland.

Christopher Churchman then should have done better when he headed wide from inside the box after Danny Wisdom ’s excellent centre from the left.

The goal arrived in the 42 nd minute when Marlowtook advantage of a slip at the back, the ball was then played down the left where Wisdom’s centre was met by the on-rushing Marlow who made no mistake with his first-time effort.

In the second half Matt Dudley saw his effort saved by Bland, while Marlow left foot shot was tipped around the post.

Whitby three men forward at the end and they almost equalised after an almight goalmouth scrambe byt Brig survived to take all the points.

Elsewhere, Lancaster drew 0-0 at home to Stalybridge Celtic and in the NPL North West Division, Kendal Town lost 2-0 at Dunston.

In the FA Trophy first round, AFC Fylde beat Curzon ashton 1-0 and Southport drew 2-2 at South Shields.

Burscough were 2-0 winners over Whitchruch in the NWC Premier Division. Longridge beat Northwich Victoria 2-1, while Charnock Richard.