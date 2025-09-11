William Hare announces sponsorship of Colne Ladies

Global leader in engineered steel solutions, William Hare Group is bringing its football experience, working on projects including London Stadium and Old Trafford, to Colne as it becomes the training sponsor of growing community football team, Colne Ladies FC.

Having been founded in 2022, Colne Ladies’ growth mirrors that of women’s football in the UK as a whole, with the team now operating six junior squads alongside its first team which currently plays in the Lancashire County Women’s Premier League.

The support from the Bury-headquartered William Hare Group means the team is able to continue to develop and all players will receive sponsored training shirts for use pre-match and during training sessions.

Kirsty Brennan, Head of HR & Training at William Hare Group said: “As a business, we are proud to work with global sports teams on their stadiums, however the power of sport starts locally in the community. This is why William Hare was pleased to be approached by Colne Ladies and to support this rapidly growing club. We wish the team the best of luck this season in the Lancashire County Women’s Premier League as they look to emulate the success England’s Lionesses experienced this summer.”

Kurt Wilkinson, Chairman at Colne Ladies FC said: “Since launching in 2022 Colne Ladies has quickly grown and we’re pleased this year to be able to operate six junior teams alongside our first squad. Support from businesses like William Hare is critical to grassroots teams such as ourselves and means we are able to create opportunities for more than 150 girls and women to play the beautiful game.

"Myself and all the players would like to not only say thanks but extend a warm invite to any William Hare colleagues to come and watch a game at the Haffners Stadium this season.”

Colne Ladies FC is just one of a number of grass roots sports sponsorships William Hare offers as part of its commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates.