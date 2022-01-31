What can we expect on Transfer Deadline Day? Deals in the pipeline at Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham, as Christian Eriksen returns to football

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has not selected Aubameyang since December 6 following a second disciplinary issue involving the Gabon international in the past 12 months and it looks to have been the final straw for the Spanish coach.

Juventus and Barcelona were said to have gone head-to-head for the forward and it looks likely the LaLiga outfit will win the race, with the former Arsenal captain set to move on a six-month loan deal.

It may leave Arteta’s side light on attacking options and the situation led to links with ex-Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata on Sunday night, and Arsenal are not the only North London club expected to be busy over the coming hours.

Brentford have announced the signing of Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the season

Tottenham are close to completing the double swoop of Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Swedish ace Kulusevski would be a loan switch while midfielder Bentancur would be a permanent move.

An ex-Tottenham player, Christian Eriksen has completed a fairytale return to football.

The Denmark international has not played since he suffered a cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 game against Finland in June. Despite having an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator fitted, he joined Brentford this morning.

Everton are the next opposition for Brentford in the FA Cup and it will be Frank Lampard’s first match in charge of the Toffees.

His appointment is expected to spark a flurry of activity at Goodison Park.

Donny van de Beek appears to have chosen Everton as his destination for the second half of the season after growing tired at a lack of opportunities at Manchester United, who are happy to loan out the Dutch international.

The Red Devils appear more reluctant to allow Jesse Lingard to move on and the ex-West Ham loanee is now likely to remain at Old Trafford.

Newcastle were one of the suitors for Lingard and they made a third addition of the transfer window on Sunday when Bruno Guimaraes joined from Lyon.