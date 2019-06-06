Weekend betting: Racing at Haydock Park and the Euro 2020 qualifiers

Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the weekend’s sporting action to come up with the best tips for you

The events in New York last weekend were a perfect reminder to all of us, that there are no guarantees in life, or indeed, in betting.

What looked to be a complete mismatch was turned on its head in round three, as by the end of the round, Anthony Joshua – the golden boy of British boxing – looked exposed and about to be toppled.

Whilst the bookmakers would not have held on to much after the Champions League final result, it wouldn’t have taken them long to settle the winning slips after the boxing. As I have said before, if it always went to plan, they wouldn’t be there.

Our local track Haydock Park hosts the pick of the racing action this weekend, with the Group Three John Of Gaunt Stakes looking like a good renewal this season.

The bookies have installed Sir Dancealot as the favourite at around the 7/2 mark and I do think he should take all the beating. Now a five-year-old, he had a busy time of it last season, winning the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, the Hungerford at Newbury and the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket all over 7 furlongs.

He tailed off towards the end of the season when given a chance in a couple of Group One races, though an encouraging reappearance in the Lockinge at Newbury last month where he just tailed off over the mile late on, gives the impression he should be spot on for his optimum 7f at Haydock this weekend.The race prior to this at Haydock, the Achilles Stakes, looks a very competitive affair over the minimum five furlongs trip. I feel like experienced sprinter El Astronaute could be overpriced at the current odds available of 14/1. He ran no sort of race twice at York last month, though the company did look a little hotter than this weekend, and he should be stripping fitter as the season goes on. He looks well worth a bet each way at those odds.

In the football, the Euro qualifiers continue this weekend, with Wales facing a tough trip to Croatia on Saturday. The Croatians will be keen to put a defeat away at Hungary firmly behind them though they are suffering from injury problems. They are a short price at 4/7 though its difficult to not see them winning on home soil.

The same can be said for Iceland who are 4/6 to beat Albania at home.

To complete a treble, it might just be worth sticking newly appointed Steve Clarke’s Scotland in there at 4/7 to beat Cyprus at Hampden.

I think Clarke is a good, solid appointment and they will be itching for something to cheer about up in Glasgow. The treble pays slightly better than 3/1 and could just get you your Saturday night spends together.

