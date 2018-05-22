WATCH: Rio Ferdinand says England have 'no chance' of winning the World Cup

Have your say

Lancashire’s world champion freestyle footballer Liv Cooke has been causing a stir in soccer circles ahead of the World Cup.

The Leyland teenager has been out and about chatting to BBC pundits ahead of next month’s spectacular in Russia.

Leyland-based freestyle footballer Liv Cooke interviews Rio Ferdinand

And she raised a few eyebrows on social media when ex-England star Rio Ferdinand said his country had “no chance” of winning the tournament.

Liv posted a video on Twitter of her chat with Rio .

She asked him : “Can England win?”

He replied: “No”, leaving her helpless with laughter.

Liv, aged 19, posted: “I love the blunt ‘no’ hahaha but I will clarify.

“Rio did go on to say this year it’s all about experience for England.

“Our real chance will be in four years!”

She also caught up with former England star and BBC pundit Alan Shearer.

She posted a video of her chatting to him and then “nutmegging” him by knocking the ball through his legs.

Liv said yesterday: “I worked with the BBC to interview all the chosen pundits for the 2018 Fifa World Cup. This involved speaking with Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and more.

“I showed off some freestyle skills, and nutmegged Alan Shearer after he said “the most important skill is banging it in the back of the net”.

“ I just had to show him up after a comment like that,” she laughed.