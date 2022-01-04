VAR to be used in Morecambe's FA Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur
It has been confirmed VAR will be in use for Morecambe’s FA Cup third round trip to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.
The Video Assistant Referee system is used in FA Cup ties held at Premier League stadia as they have the correct International Football Association Board protocols in place.
Sunday’s VAR official is Michael Salisbury, who will be assisted by Timothy Wood.
Taking charge of the match itself will be referee John Brooks, whose last game overseeing the Shrimps was their 1-1 draw against Carlisle United in April 2018.
He will be assisted by Marc Perry and Natalie Aspinall, while Andy Woolmer is the fourth official.
