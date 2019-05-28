This is how much money every Premier League team made last season
It's a well known fact that there's big money to be had in the Premier League, but just how much is a spot in the top tier of English football worth?
1. Liverpool
Total payment: 152.4m Matches broadcast: 29
2. Manchester City
Total payment: 150.9m Matches broadcast: 26
3. Chelsea
Total payment: 146m Matches broadcast: 25
4. Tottenham Hotspur
Total payment: 145.2m Matches broadcast: 26
