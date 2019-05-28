Premier League

This is how much money every Premier League team made last season

It's a well known fact that there's big money to be had in the Premier League, but just how much is a spot in the top tier of English football worth?

Click and scroll through the photos below to find out...

Total payment: 152.4m Matches broadcast: 29

1. Liverpool

Total payment: 152.4m Matches broadcast: 29
Getty
Buy a Photo
Total payment: 150.9m Matches broadcast: 26

2. Manchester City

Total payment: 150.9m Matches broadcast: 26
Getty
Buy a Photo
Total payment: 146m Matches broadcast: 25

3. Chelsea

Total payment: 146m Matches broadcast: 25
Getty
Buy a Photo
Total payment: 145.2m Matches broadcast: 26

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Total payment: 145.2m Matches broadcast: 26
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5