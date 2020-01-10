The only way is up for Morecambe boss Derek Adams

Morecambe manager Derek Adams says there is all to play for in their first home game of 2020 on Saturday.

The Shrimps welcome Colchester United to the Globe Arena, having dropped back to the bottom of League Two last weekend.

Port Vale’s FA Cup involvement meant Adams’ players had a free Saturday last time out, one that saw Stevenage leapfrog them into second-bottom with a point against eighth-placed Colchester.

The two sides might be five points adrift of third-bottom Macclesfield Town but the Shrimps boss has warned clubs higher up the table against feeling they are already safe.

“There’s no bigger game than the next one,” Adams said.

“Colchester have done really well this season and have put themselves in the frame.

“There are 21 games to go and we have got a lot of points to play for.

“Teams that are sitting in what they believe is a decent position have to be careful – it only takes a poor run of results for them to be dragged into it.”

Tomorrow’s match may give Morecambe fans an opportunity to see some of their four new arrivals in action.

Toumani Diagouraga, Jordan Slew, Ryan Cooney and Adam Phillips all arrived last week as Adams began to reshape his squad.

The search for further signings continues despite Adams admitting players need to leave.

“We’re looking to continue to strengthen but players need to move on,” he said.

“We’ve allowed a number of the younger ones to go out on loan or find clubs because what we’re trying to do is reduce the numbers.

“We have 32 players which is far too many – we had 28 but I added four to that last week.”