The best attacking duos in the Championship - ranked

If there's one thing that helps you become a success in football, it's goals - but which offensive duo have been the most deadly in the league this season? Click and scroll through the list below to find out...

1. 24th - Bolton Wanderers Will Buckley and Sammy Ameobi have scored nine and assisted five between them this season. Getty Buy a Photo

2. 23rd - Ipswich Town Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears have created eight goals and scored 12 between them this campaign. Getty Buy a Photo

3. 22nd - Rotherham United Michael Smith and Will Vaulks have scored seven each and assisted 11 between them. Getty Buy a Photo

4. 21st - Wigan Joe Garner and Nick Powell have netted seven each and have assisted eight between them this season. Getty Buy a Photo

View more