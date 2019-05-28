The 30 most TARGETED players in the 2018/19 Championship - ranked in order

Which Championship players have been targeted the most by the opposition this season?

Using statistics from Wyscout, we’ve put together a list of the players who suffered the most fouls in the second-tier this term. Click and scroll through the pages:

Fouls won: 158

Fouls won: 116

Fouls won: 115

Fouls won: 89

Fouls won: 87

Fouls won: 86

Fouls won: 85

Fouls won: 85

Fouls won: 80