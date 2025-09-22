Sutton's late goal delivers a much-needed three points for Morecambe

A late goal from new signing Emmerson Sutton saw the Shrimps earn their second win of the season in a seven-goal thriller with Wealdstone at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, writes DEREK QUINN.

In an entertaining game played in atrocious conditions, the Shrimps powered into a three-goal lead with goals from Jack Nolan, Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Admiral Muskwe, before the visitors staged a comeback with Max Kretschmar pulling one back in first-half injury time.

Then strikes from Micha Obiero and Alfie Massey saw them draw level, before the on-loan QPR winger beat Dante Baptiste clinched the three points with just four minutes remaining.

Boss Ashvir Singh Johal made four changes to the starting line up with debuts handed out to Lewis Payne, Maldini Kacurri and Dixon-Bonner and a recall for Yann Songo'o.

Yann Songo'o was recalled to Morecambe's starting line-up. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

And the new-look Shrimps began the game in style with an opening goal after just five minutes through Nolan, who curled in a delightful left-footed effort from the right hand side of the box for his second goal in two games.

Wealdstone looked to hit back with Phil Chinedo drawing a save from Archie Mair but it was the Shrimps who dominated with some swift counter attacking moves that led to several chances.

Jake Cain forced Baptise into an excellent save and the visiting keeper also did well to block a low shot from Nolan.

The pressure paid off on 37 minutes when two of the new signings linked up well as Payne's cross from the right was turned in by Dixon-Bonner and there was more for the home fans to celebrate six minutes later as Muskwe made it three from the last two games as he converted Cain's cross.

The game looked over until Wealdstone were gifted a goal back in first-half injury time when goalkeeper Mair's poor headed clearance fell for Kretschmar to find the empty goal with a lob from 25 yards to raise the Stones' spirits.

After the break, Morecambe saw Muskwe and Ben Tollitt spurn glorious chances to add to their advantage and they were made to pay as the visitors hit back with two goals in quick succession.

On 74 minutes a shot from Jack Cook took a wicked deflection off Obiero to beat Mair, and with nine minutes to go, Massey produced a fine finish with a perfectly-placed shot from 25 yards to draw the scores level.

To the Shrimps' credit they kept going and got their rewards with a late winner when Sutton got the final touch at the far post to secure a thrilling three points.

Morecambe: Mair, Payne, Kacurri, Songo'o, Sangare; Azeez, Cain (Raikhy 88), Tollitt (Sutton 68), Dixon-Bonner (Thomas 81), Nolan, Muskwe (Panayiotou, 81). Subs not used: Ascroft, Conte, Sesay

Wealdstone: Baptiste, Cook (Tiensia 76), Mussa (Georgiou 46), Woodman, Boldewijn, Kretzschmar (Hutchinson 61), Hassan (Diarra 90), Chinedu, Tshikuna, Massey, Adarkwa (Obiero 61). Subs not used: Covolan, Day.

Referee: P Cooper.

Attendance: 2,556.