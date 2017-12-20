Success on a Plate for Chorley Ladies

Chorley Ladies advanced in the FAWPL Plate after a deserved 2-0 win at Long Eaton on Sunday.

The ladies travelled to Long Eaton in bitterly cold conditions, where the pitch was cutting up quite badly throughout, with numerous players finding it hard to keep their footing.

The opening exchanges saw Chorley dominate.

Scarlett Smith and Maddy Cullin were linking up well up top, while Janet Mitchell and Lisa Topping were playing as wing-backs, giving options out wide in attack.

Chorley’s early pressure paid off as they scored within the opening 10 minutes.

A lovely cross into the box by Vicky Coope was dummied in the centre by Smith, before Rachel Wood slotted home from the left.

Chorley continued to press and created several opportunities. Coope was working well with Cullin, and some neat footwork by the latter created a shooting opportunity, but the effort went narrowly wide.

Again, Cullin showed great feet in the area to create a bit of space a few minutes later but her shot was well saved.

The Chorley backline remained resilient, while a few long-range efforts troubled the Long Eaton goalkeeper, with Smith hitting the crossbar in the dying moments of the half.

Chorley started the second half brightly, creating a few good chances and dominating possession.

Laura Walker found Smith on the left, who squared for Cullin, but her strike hit the post.

Smith then had a great chance to put the game to bed, one on one with the goalkeeper after substitute Walmsley sent her through, but the goalkeeper blocked the shot.

Smith did get a deserved goal soon after when Coope played a brilliant ball over the top which Smith dispatched.

The ladies defended well to see the game out and progress to the next round.