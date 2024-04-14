Stockport 1 Morecambe 0: Misery continues after recent points deduction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First-half goals from Tanto Olaofe and Fraser Horsfall were enough to give the home side the win as the Shrimps ended another difficult week in the life of the club, which had seen them deducted three points, in a disappointing fashion.

Boss Ged Brannan made two changes for the game with JJ McKiernan making his first start since New Year's Day and Chris Stokes returning as Joe Adams and Jordan Slew dropped to the bench.

Brannan was to see his side under pressure almost from the off. An early Antoni Sarcevic’s corner from the right almost dropped for Kyle Wootton but David Tutonda was alert to the danger and produced a vital block.

JJ McKiernan made his first start for Morecambe since New Year's Day (photo: Jack Taylor)

The warning signs were already there but the Shrimps then gave Stockport a helping hand they didn't really need. Nelson Khumbeni was dispossessed in midfield and the home side took advantage as Paddy Madden crossed to the far post and Wootton sent the ball across the six yard box for Olaofe to volley home from close range.

Olaofe looked set for a second on 14 minutes when he latched onto a ball over the top but as he prepared to shoot was denied by a superb covering tackle from Farrend Rawson.

Stockport continued to dominate possession without creating too many clear chances before they did double their advantage four minutes into first-half injury time. Sarcevic sent over a deep corner and Horsfall rose above Stokes to had the ball past Archie Mair.

Brannan made two changes at the break with Yann Songo'o and Slew coming on for Khumbeni and Ged Garner but it was still Stockport who looked the more threatening.

Songo'o was soon in action as he produced a good block to divert Connor Lemonheigh Evans's shot from the edge of the area wide.

Mair then produced a neat save on 51 minutes from Callum Camps after he latched onto a smart through ball by Ethan Pye as the Hatters looked for a third.

Morecambe then came into the game but failed to test Ben Hinchcliffe in the County goal with the closest effort of note being a long range Joel Senior effort that flew wide of the keeper's left hand post.

Stockport County: Hinchliffe, Knoyle (Byrne 62), Horsfall, Pye, Bristow, Camps, Madden (Powell 71), Sarcevic (Richards 72), Wootton, Olaofe (Lemonheigh Evans 20), Bailey (Barry 72). Subs not used: Smith, Hippolyte.

Morecambe: Mair, Senior, Tutonda, Bedeau, Rawson, Stokes (C Smith, 77), McKiernan, Edwards (Love 77), Brown (Adams 69), Khumbeni (Songo’o 46), Garner (Slew 46), Subs not used: A Smith, Threlkeld.

Referee: L Swabey.