Spot-kick denies a Chorley Ladies’ win

Chorley Ladies held title challengers Liverpool Feds to a 1-1 draw having narrowly lost out to the only goal when the teams faced each other just a few weeks ago.

The hosts started the game strongly and kept Liverpool Feds at bay.

Feds had no option but to continuously try the long ball which Lizzie White and Kerry Nickson dealt with easily.

Kerry Bartlett, the Liverpool striker, got in behind a few times in the opening exchanges but Janet Mitchell covered across well and put in a couple of brilliant challenges to deny a shot on target.

Chorley were creating chances of their own. Vicky Coope, who was holding the ball up well in a lone role up front, played in Lisa Topping on the left-hand side but her cross narrowly missed Maddy Cullin.

The home side took a deserved lead midway through the first half. A clearance was played up to Coope. She held it up brilliantly before releasing Rachel Wood on the left wing.

Wood raced forward, beat two defenders with skill and curled a shot into the top corner – a contender for Chorley Ladies’ goal of the season.

After the goal, Feds tried to push forward with their midfielder Carla Lee seeing a lot of the ball but Chorley’s shape restricted them to sideways passing and this meant that they could not build up any momentum.

The half-time whistle came and Chorley were keeping the then league leaders at arm’s length.

The second period started with Liverpool pressure. They were firing in shots from outside of the area and were making more runs to try and get in behind.

Chorley were being pinned back but resolute defending frustrated Feds and the second half was even with very few chances.

But as the game entered the last five minutes, a tangle of legs which started outside of the area was given as a penalty to Liverpol.

Keeper Meghan Pope was unlucky not to keep Sasha Rowe’s penalty out as she got a strong hand on to the ball but it was dispatched.

The game ended as a 1-1 draw which was a great point against such a strong side but Chorley felt that their efforts deserved more.