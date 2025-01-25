Southport 0, Chorley 0: ​Another draw for Magpies as they are held by derby rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Chorley were held to their fourth consecutive draw on Saturday as they drew 0-0 with derby rivals Southport at Haig Avenue.

The​ Magpies started the contest the better of the two sides, Kole Hall with a smart bit of footwork out on the right, before looking to shoot only to be flagged for offside.

Southport’s first chance presented itself after a quarter of an hour, Jamie Proctor looking to get on the end of an Aaron Pickles cross before Danny Lloyd fired over the bar after the ball in evaded everyone inside the area.

Minutes later, came a flashpoint in the Chorley goal – Adam Henley heading back cutely towards Matt Urwin who inadvertently almost knocked the ball into his own net, but, fortunately for the Magpies the linesman adjudged the ball not to have crossed the line.

Courtney Senior in action against Southport (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Andy Preece’s side ended the first-half strongly with four corners within 90-seconds, Mike Calveley heading the last of those just over the bar.

Chorley had the ball in the back of the net right on the stroke of half-time, Calveley prodding in only to be flagged offside.

Both sides struggled to break each other down after the restart, but, Mark Ellis had to be alert to deny Proctor a route to goal from a smart Danny Lloyd pass.

Neither side could muster up any real clear-cut chances despite a late rally in the final stages to go and grab a winner, with the game eventually ending goalless.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Wilson, Blakeman, Horbury (Clarke 75’), Calveley, Nolan, Senior (Carr 81’), Hall (Touray 26’), Hewitt (Eze 52’). Unused: Moore.