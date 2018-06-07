Soapbox: Dave Seddon on a new managerial trend

The change of name on the manager’s office door is part and parcel of football.

We have almost become immune to the boss being given his P45. Where once the reaction to a sacking was shock and horror, now it is a shrug of the shoulders.

Long-serving Morecambe manager Jim Bentley

Over the last decade or so – probably longer – managers tended to get recycled.

At some time or another, they would inevitably pop up elsewhere.

Sometimes the new job was thoroughly deserved, other times you wondered what clubs were seeing in a particular manager bearing in mind his track record.

But I think we have started to witness a sea change in recycling, with more clubs looking outside the box and having a punt.

Frank Lampard and Joey Barton are two recent high-profile appointments.

Lampard has taken the plunge into management at Derby, while Fleetwood is the first port of call for Barton as a boss.

And Steven Gerrard has gone north of the border to take the Rangers job.

West Bromwich have given their job on a full-time basis to Darren Moore after his efforts as caretaker.

Sunderland have looked to Scotland and taken Jack Ross from St Mirren in a bid to arrest their freefall.

Ipswich dipped down a division to lure Paul Hurst from Shrewsbury Town, giving him the opportunity to shine on the bigger stage.

Shrewsbury in turn have appointed John Askey in place of Hurst, attracted by him having guided Macclesfield back into the Football League.

This has to be seen as a refreshing change, success being rewarded or a chance taken on some new faces. There are still some of the same old names doing the rounds, Steve McClaren landing the Queens Park Rangers post.

Dare I throw Marco Silva into a similar bracket at Everton?

Maybe that is a bit harsh but just how good is he? He did turn Hull’s fortunes around somewhat but ultimately couldn’t keep them in the Premier League.

And Silva apppeared to allow Everton’s interest last season to act as a distraction when in charge at Watford, their form slipping.

While the focus is on this summer’s new bosses, let us not lose focus on those with some deserved long service under their belts.

Jim Bentley went top of the charts at the end of last week in terms of being the longest-serving manager in England’s top four divisions.

For seven years he has managed Morecambe on a shoestring budget, putting up with all sorts during his time at the Globe Arena.

Bentley is 16 months clear of Gareth Ainsworth, who is now in his sixth year in charge of Wycombe – a club he will lead into League One after promotion.