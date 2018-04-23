SLIDESHOW: Stoke City v Burnley fans' gallery

Did you make the trip to the Britannia Stadium to see the Clarets secure another point in their push for European football?

Despite securing a 1-1 draw it seems that their route in the competition will now be through the qualifying rounds.

Sean Dyche said: “We could possibly have nicked it, with the chances created at the end, mainly falling to Jo (Gudmundsson) and he’s very unlucky to not get something out of it.

