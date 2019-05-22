Skipper Andrew Teague pleased to see 'sleeping giant' Chorley FC back in the National League

When Andrew Teague joined Chorley in 2011 he was told the club was a ‘sleeping giant’ by then boss Garry Flitcroft.

Now the centre-half spoke of his pride having helped steer the Magpies to the National League for the first time in 29 years.

In Teague’s first season the Magpies gained promotion to the NPL Premier Division.

Now, eight years and two more promotions later, the skipper is pleased with the development of the club off the pitch as well as on it.

When Teague first joined in 2011 they were averaging a crowd of around 400.

Now they can boast a 1,500-plus average and saw more than 3,500 pack in to Victory Park for Sunday’s play-off final win over Spennymoor Town.

And Teague is delighted to see that the ‘sleeping giant’ is now waking up and ending that 29-year absence from non-league’s top flight.

He said: “The club has been growing and growing since day one I have been here.

“You can see with how many kids are here – it is an outstanding achievement.

“When I signed for this club in 2011 I got told it was a sleeping giant.

“We had crowds of 300, 400 back then – we were in the leagues below.

“Just looking around on Sunday at what the club has done and achieved since I have been here it is credit to everyone behind the scenes like Ken Wright the chairman.

“It is an outstanding achievement and this is what we have worked for all season.

“We had disappointment by missing out on the title by one point.

“That can get to a lot of people but we have strong boys in our camp. Our mindset is to win.

“We have done it the hard way, but we did it. I’m proud of every single one of them.”

When Teague joined the Magpies his current manager Jamie Vermiglio was playing for the team.

And the 33-year-old praised the former midfielder for his work to guide the Magpies to promotion, with the help of coaches Andy Preece and Jonathan Smith, in his first season, after two seasons of play-off failures.

He said: “It is a one-off game you get all the emotions – nervous, excitement, it is unbelievable. But we came out on top. We did it.

“Credit to the gaffer, to Preecey and Smudge for all the work they do, especially taking the job at such short notice.

“It is an unbelievable feeling.

“I’m so happy to be a part of this club and everyone involved.”