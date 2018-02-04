Silent salute to victims of Munich air disaster

Manchester United fans paid their respects to the victims of the Munich air disaster before the club’s 2-0 home win against Huddersfield at Old Trafford.

February 6 marks the 60th anniversary of the tragedy, which saw 23 people – including 11 United players and staff – lose their lives.

Supporters gathered outside the stadium’s Munich clock and plaque, before a minute’s silence was observed prior to kick off.

Sir Bobby Charlton was present in the stadium, a survivor of the disaster which happened when the United plane stopped in Munich to refuel on the way home from a European Cup tie with Red Star Belgrade.

Charlton went on to legendary status at Old Trafford, captaining the Red Devils to their European Cup final win against Benfica 10 years after the tragedy in Munich.

He later went on to boss and play for Preston North End in a short managerial stint at Deepdale.

On Saturday, United fans saw new signing Alexis Sanchez hit the target, following up his saved penalty kick, to add to Romelu Lukaku’s opener against the Terriers.

Midfield ace Juan Mata dedicated the victory against Huddersfield to the victims of the Munich disaster and their families.

“Obviously it was a special game, a very sad memory,” Mata said.

“It was a thing that changed the history of the club and the club showed the passion and the energy that we all have in Manchester United.

“So, we pay respect to the victims and their families, and they will always be in our memories. It was a game to win for them and we did it.”