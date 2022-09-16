Shrimps welcome 'Morecambe FC Women' into the club's family

The team will represent Morecambe at open-age level, and currently compete in Division One of the North West Regional Women’s League, the sixth tier in the women’s football pyramid.

The team can be traced back to 2005, when Sophie Fish formed Lancaster and Morecambe Ladies FC to provide an opportunity for females to play football in the district, with Nick Barrett as chairman

The team is fed into by Morecambe Girls FC, a junior section which started in 2018.

Women's football welcomed into the Morecambe FC family

As a crucial component of the three-year plan set out by the Shrimps board of directors last year, the partnership will now see Morecambe FC Women access improved training facilities in the area, as well as opportunities to play fixtures at the Mazuma Stadium across the season.

Fish said: “Everyone at MFC has always made us feel so welcome, but to officially put pen to paper and for our players to see all the talk become a reality, is extremely rewarding and makes Nick and I very proud.”