Shrimps' defenders must react to danger much quicker

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley believes the goals his team conceded against Scunthorpe and Walsall were avoidable and that his defenders "could have reacted quicker".

The last four goals that the Shrimps have let in have come from rebounds following saves from goalkeeper Barry Roche, and Bentley says that the defence have been caught on their heels at times.

However, he also claimed that bad luck has played a part as well.

