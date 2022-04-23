Shrimps' defeat at MK Dons leaves them still at risk of relegation from League One

A goal in either half earned the home side victory with Morecambe failing to produce a single shot on target in a game where they never got going.

The match itself produced few chances. The first moment of any threat came on six minutes when the home side were awarded a free kick 30 yards out and Harry Darling flashed an effort just over the bar.

Darling was not to be undone however as he opened the scoring on 20 minutes with a stunning individual effort. The central defender collected the ball deep inside his own half and ran through several weak challenges before cutting inside and firing the ball into the bottom left hand corner of Trevor Carson's goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Stockton’s strike had got Morecambe back into the game (Getty Images)

It was a shocking goal for the Shrimps to concede and they never really recovered from the disappointment. The Shrimps threatened to counter on a number of occasions but all too often their final ball was poor and the MK Dons defence had little trouble in protecting their goal.

After Darling's opener the home side were happy to keep possession and created few chances themselves.

Scott Twine went close to scoring his 17th goal of the season just before the hour with a shot from outside the box that forced Carson into a flying save.

With neither side threatening it came as something of a shock when the home side doubled their lead 10 minutes from time.

After cutting in from the left hand side Daniel Harvie produced a shot from the edge of the box that deflected off Rhys Bennett to beat a wrong footed Carson low to his right.

With time running out MK Dons created a chance to extend their lead when Kaine Kesler-Hayden was played in on goal, only for Carson to produce a fine block with his right leg.

Morecambe's only effort of note came a long range Cole Stockton effort that flew well wide and whatever happens in the next week they know they need to raise their game against Sunderland next Saturday.

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Kasumu (McEachran 71), Twine (Kemp 86), Corbeanu, Coventry, Parrott, Harvie, Kesler-Hayden.

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Smith, Kemp, Boateng, Mason.

Bookings: Kasumu, Lewington.

Morecambe: Carson, Leigh, Bedeau, Stockton, Diagouraga, Connolly, Phillips, Gibson, Gnahoua (Ayunga 60), Fane (McLoughlin 73), Bennett.

Subs not used: Smith, O’Connor, Wildig, Cooney, McCalmont.