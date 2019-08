Shrimps' boss Jim Bentley does not think that the scoreline against Burton flattered the home side in their Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday night.

Morecambe were beaten 4-0 by the League One team, despite almost opening the scoring in the first minute, but Bentley admitted that his team did not perform well enough on the day.

Lewis Alessandra free kick at goal against Burton.

Watch what Bentley had to say about the cup tie and his side's performance overall.