Shrimps' boss delighted to see defenders getting on scoresheet

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley was pleased to see another of his defenders get on the scoresheet in his side's 1-0 win at Macclesfield Town on Tuesday night.

Ritchie Sutton scored the winning goal with an outstanding diving header in the second half after fellow-centre back Steven Old had produced a wonderful cross from the left.

Ritchie Sutton scores the winner at Macclefield.

Morecambe have now bagged five goals this season, four of them being scored by defenders following Sam Lavelle's header at Mansfield in the league and Steven Old's brace against the Stags in the Carabao Cup last week.

Watch Bentley's reaction to his centre backs chipping in with important goals.