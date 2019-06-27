Shrimps' boss Bentley says open day was 'massive' for club

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said that Wednesday's open day was 'massive', as the Shrimps welcomed local businesses to the Globe Arena in order to show them what the club has to offer.

Potential sponsors were invited to the Globe Arena and were treated to the official kit launch of the new away strip, plus the chance to meet the Shrimps' boss, his staff and the first team squad.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley.

Bentley said: "It's massive, it's something we haven't done in the past.

"The first real sponsors/business day is the gala draw at the start of July but this is something that's been done through our new Commercial Manager Martin (Thomas), and it was fantastic.

"It was an opportunity for them to come in and put a little bit of lunch on for them.

"I've said a few words, the commercial side have said a few words, Graham and Rod, the chairman are here, the players are here, so they've come and mingled.

"Kevin Ellison said a few words and it's a nice day weather wise and it was a good feeling around the place.

"It's massive for any club, but certainly for a club of our size, it's how we generate that little bit of extra bit of money to try and go back into the club and make us more successful.

"And to do that you need your local businesses and supporters to buy into the community football club."