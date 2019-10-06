Season to be giddy: John Smith is getting ever so slightly excited after Preston's start to the season

After the midweek draw at Middlesbrough, Alex Neil voiced his concerns over some fans getting a bit too giddy at this early stage of the season.

However, following the demolition of Barnsley on Saturday, I myself was in the words of the Pointer Sisters “I'm so excited; I'm about to lose control" - and I definitely liked it!

After the first 11 games of last season, we were bottom of the league with just six points having not won for 10 matches since an opening day win.

One year on having only lost two of our opening 11 games we are 15 points better off and third in the table a point behind the leaders.

The aim at the start of the season would have been to consolidate our general position as an established Championship side competing against teams with much bigger playing budgets.

However, having assembled a strong squad on a comparative shoestring, if we could match last season’s form over our remaining 35 matches we will be facing the mouth-watering prospect of the play-offs at the end of the season.

At the half-time interval, I was not feeling too giddy as although we had dominated proceedings and taken the lead with a header by man-of-the-match Daniel Johnson we had allowed Barnsley, who had not won since the opening day of season and not even scored an away goal, a way back into the game with an equaliser towards the end of the half.

Early in the second half we got our noses back in front and then rattled in a further three goals to record an emphatic win which could have been even more had we not spurned several decent scoring opportunities.

As well as the outstanding performance of two-goal hero Johnson there were also notable displays from Tom Barkhuizen and Patrick Bauer whose composed display was so cool that he could be used a stunt double for Daniel Craig in the next James Bond movie.