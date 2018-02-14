Salmon’s Soapbox

Craig Salmon looks at the issue of gambling among footballers on international duty and whether it has adversely affected our chances of success at major tournaments

Feeling a little rueful was just a slight understatement the other day after I had visited my local bakery to purchase a few items – both savoury and sweet – for my hungry young daughters.

In the midst of ‘looking after’ my eight-year-olds as I exited the shop, as well as grappling a couple of pasties and creams buns, I attempted to return my change from a £20 note back into my wallet.

But just at that moment a huge gust of wind caught me unawares, sending my notes swirling into the air. In a desperate attempt to retrieve my cash, I managed to grasp the fiver in double quick-time but lost sight of the £10 note.

It was only after I heard the desperate cry of one of my daughters – ‘Daddy, look’ as she pointed upwards – that I noticed the tenner sailing high into the sky and landing on top of the protruding roof of the neighbouring kebab house.

Oh no was my first thought – my second thought involved the prospect of scaling a drainpipe in a desperate attempt to recoup my money. Not really having a head for heights, I scanned the kebab house’s business hours only to discover that it was still several hours away from opening time. It was only when my other daughter nudged me and said, ‘Have you lost it,daddy?’ that I realised that I was going to be £10 out of pocket.

I must admit it took me a day or so to get over ‘my loss’ – even now I cast the kebab house a second glance when I drive past to see if my long-lost tenner is lying on the floor unclaimed.

Being out of pocket is never a nice feeling – whether you’re a mere mortal like myself...or a multi-million pound footballer.

I must admit I winced a little this week when I read extracts of former England star Kieron Dyer’s autobiography.

The former Newcastle United winger talks candidly about the infamous card schools, which were prevalent between England players while on international duty at major tournaments.

I am sure Dyer and Co, who were earning thousands of pounds a week during their prime as players, would not have batted an eyelid about being a tenner out of pocket like I was. But the ex-West Ham wideman revealed that eye-watering amounts of cash, into the hundreds of thousands, were being frittered away gambling – just a matter of days before an important World Cup or European Championship game.

No matter how much money you earn, sustaining huge losses into five or six-figures is seriously going to affect your mind – and is hardly the ideal preparation to take on the best in the world.

The potential for gambling still remains a very real issue for bored footballers with time and money on their hands, but hopefully lessons of the past, such as Dyer’s, will be learned for the future.