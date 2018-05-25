Roy of the Rovers is back...in League Two!

Roy of the Rovers will return to news stands next month after 17 years on substitutes’ bench, with a rebooted Roy Race featuring in a brand new comic strip.

The classic character’s story ran from 1954 until 2001 but publisher Rebellion has overseen a modern redesign and a fresh-faced 16-year-old Race will appear in Match of the Day magazine from June 5.

A series of graphic novels are also planned for the character and his Melchester Rovers team-mates.

Melchester are long past their glory days in the new timeline and will begin as a League Two side, with their prospects enhanced by a familiar teenage prodigy.

His first story sees the club take on rivals Tynecaster and Spanish sides Varagosa and Real Santana.

Off the pitch the 2018 Roy Race will act as a part-time carer for his disabled father, be an avid user of social media and come across favourite characters from past editions.

The creative team promise Race’s storylines will be football-driven, indicating a move away from memorable soap opera-style angles which included whodunnits, terrorism and shootings.

“Re-imagining a character as beloved as Roy Race is an opportunity that doesn’t come around too often, and we’re delighted to begin the next chapter in Roy of the Rovers history,” Rebellion’s chief executive Jason Kingsley said.

“The ‘new’ Roy Race might look different to his predecessors, but rest assured the core of the character remain.”

Match of the Day magazine editor Ian Foster added: “We’re delighted to be serialising Roy of the Rovers. The new designs are stunning and, with a World Cup around the corner, it’s the perfect time to bring the adventures of Roy Race to a new generation of young football fans.”