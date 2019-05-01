Ribbleton youngsters hit six against Penwortham Town in Under-14s boys’ county cup final

Ribbleton ran out 6-0 winers over Penwortham Town FC in their Lancashire Under-14s Boys’ County Cup final showdown at Leyland’s County Ground.

The sides had seen off teams from Liverpool, Manchester, Cumbria, Blackburn and Burnley en route to the final.

A goal from Jake Forshaw, sandwiched between two from Harry Anderton, and a Spencer Lucas hat-trick, ensured the ‘green and black army’ took the trophy.

Ten minutes passed when Ribbleton took the lead with an expertly driven 25-yard free-kick from Anderton which curled around the Penwortham wall and into James Hainsworth’s goal.

Ribbleton doubled their lead 15 minutes later with a sensational move, resulting in Forshaw hitting the ball first time from the corner of the area.

Five minutes into the second half, and Penwortham were battering on the Ribbleton door to halve the deficit.

Archie Addison had an attempt from distance, but it whistled over the bar.

With 50 minutes on the clock, Ribbleton extended their lead further, Anderton finishing well from the left-hand side to make it 3-0 and pretty much seal the victory.

There was still time for a hat-trick for Lucas, who made it 4-0 five minutes later with a great finish from inside the penalty area.

And he got his second of the match just a couple of minutes later with a great chipped effort from distance to make it five.

Lucas scored his third – and Ribbleton’s sixth – late on to spark jubilant celebrations.