Revealed! The most LOYAL managers in English football - Where does your club's boss rank? Featuring Leeds United, Liverpool & more

Here's a look at how long every manager across England's top four divisions has stayed with their club, with a peep at their win percentage and number of trophies won too. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see how the coaches rank. Figures obtained 16th September.

1. Gary Waddock - Southend Time spent at club: 3 days. Trophies won: 0. Win percentage: 0%

2. Jamie McCombe - Lincoln City (Caretaker) Time spent at club: 7 days. Trophies won: 0. Win percentage: 0%

3. Danny Cowley - Huddersfield Town Time spent at club: 7 days. Trophies won: 0. Win percentage: 0%

4. Mark Sampson - Stevenage Time spent at club: 7 days. Trophies won: 0. Win percentage: 0%

