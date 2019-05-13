REVEALED: The dirtiest sides in League One this season

Here's all of League One's sides ranked by their disciplinary record this season...

1. Coventry City 50 yellow cards. 1 red card. 483 fouls.

2. AFC Wimbledon 58 yellow cards. 1 red card. 551 fouls.

3. Burton Albion 54 yellow cards. 2 red cards. 514 fouls.

4. Plymouth Argyle 66 yellow cards. 2 red cards. 531 fouls.

