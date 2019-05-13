Dirtiest teams

REVEALED: The dirtiest sides in League One this season

League One season has showcased some dazzling football this season, but there's been a fair few wild challenges flying in too, as sides look to bully their opponents into submission.

Here's all of League One's sides ranked by their disciplinary record this season...

50 yellow cards. 1 red card. 483 fouls.

1. Coventry City

Getty
58 yellow cards. 1 red card. 551 fouls.

2. AFC Wimbledon

Getty
54 yellow cards. 2 red cards. 514 fouls.

3. Burton Albion

Getty
66 yellow cards. 2 red cards. 531 fouls.

4. Plymouth Argyle

Getty
