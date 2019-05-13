REVEALED: The dirtiest sides in League One this season
League One season has showcased some dazzling football this season, but there's been a fair few wild challenges flying in too, as sides look to bully their opponents into submission.
Here's all of League One's sides ranked by their disciplinary record this season...
1. Coventry City
50 yellow cards. 1 red card. 483 fouls.
2. AFC Wimbledon
58 yellow cards. 1 red card. 551 fouls.
3. Burton Albion
54 yellow cards. 2 red cards. 514 fouls.
4. Plymouth Argyle
66 yellow cards. 2 red cards. 531 fouls.
