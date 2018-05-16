Revealed: Southgate names England World Cup squad

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was a surprise inclusion when Gareth Southgate named his England squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

But there was disappointment for keeper Joe Hart and midfielder Jack Wilshere, who missed out on the 23-man squad.

Phil Jones was selected alongside Cahill in defence, but there was no place for his Manchester United team-mate Chris Smalling.

John Stones and Harry Maguire were the other specialist centre-backs, but midfielder Eric Dier can also play there.

The main strikers were Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy and Danny Welbeck, with further attacking options coming from Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli and Loftus-Cheek.

ENGLAND: Butland (Stoke), Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley); Jones (Man Utd), Cahill (Chelsea), Walker (Man City), Trippier (Tottenham), Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Rose (Tottenham), Young (Man Utd), Stones (Man City), Maguire (Leicester); Dier (Tottenham), Henderson (Liverpool), Delph (Man City), Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Lingard (Man Utd), Alli (Tottenham); Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Man Utd), Vardy (Leicester), Sterling (Man City), Welbeck (Arsenal).

Standby: Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski, Lewis Cook, Jake Livermore, Adam Lallana.