Referee Marsden is on Football League list

Lancashire has a new Football League referee.

Paul Marsden, 33, from Leyland, has been promoted to Level 1 after just one season refereeing in the National League Premier division.

Paul was the fourth official at the National League play-off final at Wembley earlier this month when Tranmere defeated Boreham Wood 2-1.

He is one of just six to make the leap into the professional game after a hugely impressive season in the middle.

He will officiate in League One and League Two next season as a National List referee.

Leigh Doughty, 28, a teacher at Carr Hill High in Kirkham, has been promoted to Level 2a and will officiate in the National League Premier.

He took charge of the recent National League North play-off final between Harrogate and Brackley.

James Sheppard, from Walton-le-Dale is now a L3 referee, having been promoted to the Evostik League from the North West Counties Division One and West Lancashire League.