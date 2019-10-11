Record-breaking Alistair Waddecar is aBamber Bridge living legend

Bamber Bridge boss Joey Collins expects Alistair Waddecar will one day have a stand named after him at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The Brig talisman broke the club’s appearance record on Tuesday night when he made his 449th appearance against Nantwich Town.

And the forward marked the occasion by showing just how important he is to the Brig cause by scoring a header in the first half before rescuing a point for his side with a late penalty.

Nantwich had taken the lead twice courtesy of two spot-kicks converted by James Laurie either side of half-time.

Waddecar is already viewed as a Brig legend and Collins expects the club will make lasting tribute to their star man in time.

Collins said: “Ally epitomises everything good about Bamber Bridge Football Club.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if a stand is named after him pretty soon.

“He’s a one-club man and he is Mr Fantastic at times.

“He stepped forward when we were 2-1 down against Nantwich and struck the penalty into the top corner. He lives and breathes this club and is one of the best players in this division.”

Brig have not picked up a win in the league since the beginning of September and are just one point above the bottom three in the NPL Premiern Division.

However, they have picked up draws in their previous two games and Collins has been pleased with what he has witnessed.

“I thought we showed some great character especially after going 2-1 behind against Nantwich,” he said.

“That is what we have been after. I thought we played some good football and the we were a bit more tenacious.

“We had lads winning first and second balls and that makes a difference.”

Meanwhile, Collins bolstered his squad ahead of this weekend’s trip to Stalybridge Celtic.

He has swooped for right-back Matty Thomson and central midfielder Louis Hayes from National League North side Chester.

The pair are graduates of the Seals’ academy and have big futures predicted.

Collins said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Matty and

Louis to the club and getting them involved with the squad.

“They are both held in high regard by all the Chester staff and have bright futures ahead of them.”

